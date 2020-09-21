Menu

Canada

Search continues for teen missing off P.E.I., while one body recovered

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2020 10:12 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say the search continues for a teenager who went missing last week after his boat capsized off Prince Edward Island.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Hutchinson was in a boat with two other boys when it capsized near the town of Northport on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Searchers find body of one of two P.E.I. teens who went missing after boat overturned: RCMP

The body of his friend, Ethan Reilly, was recovered Sunday evening.

The third boy made it safely to shore the night the boat overturned.

Community devastated over missing teens after boat capsized: mayor
Community devastated over missing teens after boat capsized: mayor

The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax led the initial search for the boys, but turned it over to the RCMP as a missing persons case on Thursday.

Volunteers have been assisting the search for the boys since they went missing.

