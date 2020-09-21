Search continues for teen missing off P.E.I., while one body recovered

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the search continues for a teenager who went missing last week after his boat capsized off Prince Edward Island.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Hutchinson was in a boat with two other boys when it capsized near the town of Northport on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Searchers find body of one of two P.E.I. teens who went missing after boat overturned: RCMP

The body of his friend, Ethan Reilly, was recovered Sunday evening.

The third boy made it safely to shore the night the boat overturned.

1:25 Community devastated over missing teens after boat capsized: mayor Community devastated over missing teens after boat capsized: mayor

The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax led the initial search for the boys, but turned it over to the RCMP as a missing persons case on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Volunteers have been assisting the search for the boys since they went missing.