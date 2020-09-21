Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London teen charged in fast food restaurant washroom arson

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 21, 2020 10:10 am
File photo.
File photo. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

London police say a 17-year-old is facing a charge of arson with disregard for human life in connection with an incident Saturday evening.

According to police, just before 7 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to a fire inside a washroom of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1950 Dundas St. E., just east of Clarke Road.

Trending Stories

Read more: Port Hope teen charged with attempted murder, arson: police

Police say firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was deemed suspicious.

A teenager was arrested nearby and is due in court Dec. 14.

No injuries were reported but the damage is estimated at roughly $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceArsonMcDonald'sLondon FireClarke RoadDundas Street EastFast Food RestaurantLondon teenBathroom firewashroom fireYouth Charge
Flyers
More weekly flyers