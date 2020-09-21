London teen charged in fast food restaurant washroom arson

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 17-year-old is facing a charge of arson with disregard for human life in connection with an incident Saturday evening.

According to police, just before 7 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to a fire inside a washroom of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1950 Dundas St. E., just east of Clarke Road.

Police say firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was deemed suspicious.

A teenager was arrested nearby and is due in court Dec. 14.

No injuries were reported but the damage is estimated at roughly $5,000.

