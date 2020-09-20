Claire Trevena joins list of B.C. cabinet ministers not seeking re-election

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena has announced she will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election.

The MLA for North Island said in a statement Sunday that it is “time to move on and take on new challenges.”

Trevena is the seventh cabinet minister not seeking re-election.

Scott Fraser, Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister, and Doug Donaldson, forest and natural resources minister, both released statements on Monday saying they will not run again as MLAs.

In March, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James said he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and would not seek re-election.

Other cabinet ministers not running again include Social Development Minister Shane Simpson, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy, and Michelle Mungall, the minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness.

The announcements come amid speculation that Horgan could call a fall election.

Sonia Furstenau, the Green party’s new leader, has said a power-sharing agreement with the NDP after the last election that allowed Horgan to form a minority government has the stability needed during the pandemic. She said a fall election would be irresponsible.

Horgan said on Thursday he hadn’t made a decision on an election. He has said the Green party he signed a deal with three years ago has changed and the document was void of any mention of a pandemic.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press