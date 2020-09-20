Stiffer fines for ‘dooring’ cyclists go into effect Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New fines for motorists caught “dooring” cyclists go into effect Monday.

Dooring refers to when the occupant of a vehicle opens their door without looking, striking a cyclist in the road.

Back in July, the B.C. government announced plans to quadruple the fine for dooring cyclists.

As of Monday, anyone caught opening the door of a parked car when it is unsafe to do so can be fined $368, up from a previous $81.

“Dooring is a really big problem because the consequences of the particular collisions are very severe,” Hub Cycling acting executive director Navdeep Chhina said in July, adding that the fines were a “positive step.”

The province said it is pairing the new fines with a public education campaign.

“Making the offence of dooring equivalent to distracted driving and excessive speeding offences in terms of the fine is another necessary step to help keep our most vulnerable road users safe,” Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert said in July.

A Global News investigation found there were 370 dooring incidents in Vancouver between 2009 and 2013, but just 22 tickets were handed out.

One method cycling advocates have promoted in an effort to reduce dooring collisions is known as the “Dutch Reach,” a technique that has a vehicle occupant open a vehicle door with their right hand, forcing them to look over their shoulder at any approaching cyclists.

— With files from Simon Little