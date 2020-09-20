Calgary liquor store owner records video of racist tirade by man after dispute over masks

WARNING: This story contains disturbing language.
A Calgary liquor store owner is speaking out about a video of a man who shouted racist insults inside the store.
In the video, a man can be heard asking the woman where she was born, calling her “a piece of sh*t from another f**king country that has no right here.”
“F**king P**i f**king scum,” he says repeatedly.
A woman’s voice can be heard asking him to leave, saying, “You should know the law.”
The video shows the man leaving the store continuing to swear and using racial slurs.
“Honestly, I was disturbed. I couldn’t believe that people still have that sort of mentality and can have that unacceptable behaviour towards anybody,” said the store owner on Sunday. She did not want to be identified for fear of drawing unwanted attention to her family-run business.
Warning: Video contains strong language and offensive content.
“I am just here to tell you that if you were going to go to a store that is run by people who live in your neighbourhood, you need to follow the rules and don’t spew your nonsense, racist garbage at people who are doing you a favour by keeping their doors open,” Gondek said on Twitter.
“Please do us all a favour and stay home if you don’t want to wear a mask. And you are a horrible racist person,” Gondek said.
