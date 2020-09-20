Menu

News

Calgary liquor store owner records video of racist tirade by man after dispute over masks

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted September 20, 2020 8:01 pm
The owner of a Calgary liquor store has captured video of a man going on a racist tirade after a dispute over masks.

WARNING: This story contains disturbing language.

A Calgary liquor store owner is speaking out about a video of a man who shouted racist insults inside the store.

In the video, a man can be heard asking the woman where she was born, calling her “a piece of sh*t from another f**king country that has no right here.”

“F**king P**i f**king scum,” he says repeatedly.

A woman’s voice can be heard asking him to leave, saying, “You should know the law.”

The owner of the northwest liquor store says the dispute started when her sister, who was working alone, was approached by the man at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to the family, the man said he had an issue with the woman not wearing a mask when she was behind the plexiglass barrier.
The women told Global News she told the man that a mask is not required by a person separated by a barrier, according to the city bylaw.

Read more: COVID-19: Anti-mask rant from woman at Calgary Fabricland captured on video

The video shows the man leaving the store continuing to swear and using racial slurs.

“Honestly, I was disturbed. I couldn’t believe that people still have that sort of mentality and can have that unacceptable behaviour towards anybody,” said the store owner on Sunday. She did not want to be identified for fear of drawing unwanted attention to her family-run business.

The store owner said she sent the video that her sister recorded on Saturday to a friend, who posted it on social media.
Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek said she went to visit the owner of the store after she saw the video posted online Saturday evening.

Warning: Video contains strong language and offensive content.

“I am just here to tell you that if you were going to go to a store that is run by people who live in your neighbourhood, you need to follow the rules and don’t spew your nonsense, racist garbage at people who are doing you a favour by keeping their doors open,” Gondek said on Twitter. 

Read more: Calgary restaurant owner worries about reaction from anti-mask diners

The sisters say this type of racist outburst has never happened in their store but it used to when they were younger.
“Growing up, we dealt with this kind of attitude. It is much better now but to see that kind of stuff is disturbing,” said the store owner.
Gondek also had a message for people who refuse to comply with the city mask bylaw and use racial slurs.
“Please do us all a favour and stay home if you don’t want to wear a mask. And you are a horrible racist person,” Gondek said.
The store owner reported the incident to police, who say they are looking into it.
