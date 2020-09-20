Peterborough firefighters help occupants escape early morning apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after a fire tore through a Peterborough apartment complex early Sunday.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, crews were called to a fire at a TVM Mansions apartment complex at the corner of Park Street North and Hunter Street West around 3:20 a.m.

Platoon chief Don Broersma says upon arrival crews were met with heavy flames and smoke from the third floor.

He said “multiple” occupants were reported trapped on balconies and that one occupant was missing and presumed still inside the building.

“Firefighter crews directed occupants on the balconies to safety, performed suppression activities and searched the structure for the missing occupant,” he stated.

He said crews determined the missing occupant had managed to exit on their own and was located in a safe location.

Broersma said the fire quickly spread through the upper roof and attic area during the search and the blaze was eventually brought under control.

TRAFFIC: A section of Park Street south of Hunter is blocked as @PtboFireRescue battle a structure fire that broke out earlier this morning. @PtboPolice, @PtboParamedics and @ptbo_transit are also here to look after the tenants of the property #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/zI5aiLmcGq — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 20, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office along with the fire service’s fire prevention division.

Peterborough Transit provided buses for displaced tenants as they were assessed at the scene. The number of displaced tenants was not provided.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined, Broersma said.

— More to come