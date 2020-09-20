Menu

Canada

Peterborough firefighters help occupants escape early morning apartment fire

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 20, 2020 12:27 pm
Fire rips through Peterborough apartment building
Around 3 a.m. Peterborough Fire Services responded to a fire at the TVM Mansions complex at the corner of Park St. North and Hunter St. West. No injuries were reported.

No one was injured after a fire tore through a Peterborough apartment complex early Sunday.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, crews were called to a fire at a TVM Mansions apartment complex at the corner of Park Street North and Hunter Street West around 3:20 a.m.

Platoon chief Don Broersma says upon arrival crews were met with heavy flames and smoke from the third floor.

Read more: 2 injured following Thursday morning kitchen fire in Peterborough

He said “multiple” occupants were reported trapped on balconies and that one occupant was missing and presumed still inside the building.

“Firefighter crews directed occupants on the balconies to safety, performed suppression activities and searched the structure for the missing occupant,” he stated.

He said crews determined the missing occupant had managed to exit on their own and was located in a safe location.

Broersma said the fire quickly spread through the upper roof and attic area during the search and the blaze was eventually brought under control.

Trending Stories

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office along with the fire service’s fire prevention division.

Peterborough Transit provided buses for displaced tenants as they were assessed at the scene. The number of displaced tenants was not provided.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined, Broersma said.

— More to come

Fire rips through Peterborough apartment building
