Winnipeg woman recovering after sexual assault in a breezeway

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Winnipeg’s West End neighbourhood.

Police say the woman was walking in the area of Sargent Avenue and Toronto Street at around 8 a.m. Sept. 6 when the man approached her and struck up a conversation.

He suddenly forced her into a nearby house and tried to assault her, but she managed to run away. However, police say the man caught up to her and pulled her into a breezeway, where she was seriously sexually assaulted.

Read more: Sexual assault trial underway for Newfoundland and Labrador police officer

A passerby came upon the scene, which caused the suspect to flee.

Officers were able to identify the suspect with the help of a business in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-seven-year-old Michael Curtis Thomas has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and attempting to choke, suffocate, or strangle another person.

The victim was treated in hospital but has since been released.

0:39 Winnipeg sexual assault councillor says there is a lot of privilege that comes with power Winnipeg sexual assault councillor says there is a lot of privilege that comes with power