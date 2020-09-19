Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms after possible exposure from other politicians.

Pallister’s spokesperson confirmed the leader is on guard for the effects of the novel coronavirus after he met with Quebec Premier François Legault, who previously met with Conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

O’Toole tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Pallister’s spokesperson says all public health protocols were followed including wearing masks and physical distancing during the meeting.

Members of Pallister’s staff are also self-monitoring for symptoms.

