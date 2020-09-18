Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole tests positive for coronavirus

By David Lao Global News
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says he and his family had to give up on getting a COVID-19 test in Ottawa amid long lineups outside assessment centres.
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says he and his family had to give up on getting a COVID-19 test in Ottawa amid long lineups outside assessment centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

O’Toole, who became the party’s new leader in late August following a virtual leadership convention, is in self-isolation and “is feeling well,” according to a CPC statement released Friday night.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The statement also confirms that O’Toole’s wife and children have tested negative for COVID-19.

More to come..

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesErin O'TooleCPCConservative Leadero'tooleCoronavirus Erin O'Toole
Flyers
More weekly flyers