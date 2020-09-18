Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

O’Toole, who became the party’s new leader in late August following a virtual leadership convention, is in self-isolation and “is feeling well,” according to a CPC statement released Friday night.

The statement also confirms that O’Toole’s wife and children have tested negative for COVID-19.

More to come..

