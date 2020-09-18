Menu

Health

7 confirmed cases of E. coli at Valens Lake

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 18, 2020 6:27 pm
Hamilton's public health unit says there are seven confirmed cases at Valens Lake.
Hamilton Public Health is confirming an E. coli outbreak at Valens Lake Conservation Area.

The city’s public health unit says there are seven confirmed cases at the Puslinch-area conservation area, with one of the cases involving a Hamilton resident.

Public health says most of the confirmed cases involve children under the age of 12.

E. coli is transmitted most commonly through consumption of contaminated food or water.

Trending Stories

Common symptoms of the bacteria can include diarrhea, fever, vomiting and abdominal cramps, but E. coli can also lead to life-threatening disease, including hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), especially in young children and the elderly.

Residents who have visited Valens Lake Conservation Area since Aug. 12 and are concerned about possible illness are asked to contact their primary care physician, or the Public Health Infectious Disease Program at 905-546-2063.

The beach at Valens Lake Conservation Area is closed as of Friday to mitigate any further exposure to the bacteria.

Public health says visitors to Valens should not swim in the water and residents looking to engage in secondary recreation activities, such as kayaking or canoeing, can do so at their own risk.

