Norway House RCMP save woman from drowning during assault investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 4:48 pm
RCMP Norway House detachment.
RCMP Norway House detachment. RCMP

RCMP in Norway House continue to investigate after saving a woman from drowning Thursday night.

Police said they were called to a local home about an assault and when they arrived, the victim had apparently walked into a swampy area behind the house. Officers found her in neck-deep water, calling for help.

With the use of a nearby canoe, officers managed to reach the woman and pull her out of the water. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

