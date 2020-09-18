Norway House RCMP save woman from drowning during assault investigation

RCMP in Norway House continue to investigate after saving a woman from drowning Thursday night.
Police said they were called to a local home about an assault and when they arrived, the victim had apparently walked into a swampy area behind the house. Officers found her in neck-deep water, calling for help.
With the use of a nearby canoe, officers managed to reach the woman and pull her out of the water. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
