Traffic

New Calgary car share Communauto hitting the road on Saturday

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 4:30 pm
Communauto is launching in Calgary.
Communauto is launching in Calgary. Credit: City of Calgary

Montreal’s Communauto released more details Friday about its plans for car sharing in Calgary when it launches on Saturday.

The company said it will add 75 cars to the city’s fleet, bringing the total number to 150. That’s roughly a quarter of the amount of vehicles that Car2go operated when it was in the city.

Read more: New car-sharing service Communauto launching in Calgary

Communauto said it will also look vastly different when it comes to the areas of coverage it offers to users.

The company announced that cars will operate in a 26-square-kilometre “flex zone” from 50 Avenue S.W. to 21 Avenue N.W., and from 37 Street S.W. to 17 Street S.E.

The return of car sharing to Calgary was announced in late August and Communauto said rather than focusing on short rides in the downtown core, the service would aim to target people that want to take a vehicle to go shopping or even a trip to the mountains.

Since council passed a new car-sharing bylaw this year, the company will be able to have vehicles parked past the posted time limit under a new three-tiered pricing system for companies.

The goal is to ensure that Calgarians can carshare while not impeding on parking.

Read more: Is car-sharing coming back to Calgary? Major company eyes parking rule changes

The new bylaw focuses on having both on- and off-street parking options.

