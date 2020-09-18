Menu

Crime

28-year-old facing sexual assault charges in Halifax

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 1:55 pm
Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax police say they have charged a Halifax man in connection to a sexual assault that happened at a Tower Road residence earlier this month.

Police say that on Sept. 7, a sexual assault that occurred two days prior was reported. Police say a man sexually assaulted a woman who he knew.

Read more: N.S. premier seeks probe of possible criminality by police in Assoun case

On Sept. 9, a suspect attended police headquarters at the request of investigators.

Police arrested 28-year-old Arshjot Buttar from Halifax in connection to the assault.

Buttar is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 2 to face charges of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and assault.

Police say their approach to sexual violence is victim-centered and trauma-informed.

The survivor’s privacy is protected, and police say the survivor’s well-being is “fully considered.”

