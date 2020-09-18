Wasaga Beach resident charged after interfering while firefighters respond to blaze: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Wasaga Beach, Ont., resident has been charged after allegedly interfering while firefighters responded to a blaze on River Road East during the early morning hours of Friday.

Police say a man released a dog that he said was trained to attack.

OPP say an officer discharged his gun to stop the aggressive dog, which is a possibly a German Sheppard mix.

According to police, the dog was initially transported to a veterinary clinic in Barrie by a neighbour and was later sent to Newmarket and is alive.

Police say there were no injuries to officers or civilians as a result of the incident.

Peter Tusak, 57, from Wasaga Beach, was charged with uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and mischief.

Tusak is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood, Ont., at the end of November.