Wasaga Beach resident charged after interfering while firefighters respond to blaze: police

A Wasaga Beach, Ont., resident has been charged after allegedly interfering while firefighters responded to a blaze on River Road East during the early morning hours of Friday.
Police say a man released a dog that he said was trained to attack.
OPP say an officer discharged his gun to stop the aggressive dog, which is a possibly a German Sheppard mix.
According to police, the dog was initially transported to a veterinary clinic in Barrie by a neighbour and was later sent to Newmarket and is alive.
Police say there were no injuries to officers or civilians as a result of the incident.
Peter Tusak, 57, from Wasaga Beach, was charged with uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and mischief.
Tusak is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood, Ont., at the end of November.
