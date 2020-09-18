Bill Kelly: Why there won’t be an election this year

Send this page to someone via email

We’re just days away from the beginning of the next session of Parliament and, in some circles, there is speculation that the Justin Trudeau government will fall and we’ll be thrown into an unneeded and unwanted election.

But, that’s not going to happen.

A recently released Research Co. poll shows the Liberals with a six-point lead over the Conservatives in a national poll.

More importantly, in key battleground provinces, namely Ontario and Quebec, the Liberals still hold a lead over the Conservatives and the Bloc.

On the issue of which political leader voters prefer, Trudeau has a comfortable lead over the other federal leaders.

The key issues, according to the poll, are the economy and health care. No surprise there!

But, while Opposition members are hammering away at government spending and deficits and the WE Charity fiasco, it seems Canadians are more focused on the fact that, in these troubled times, many of them are getting government cheques to assist them, and that’s more important to them than deficits or scandals.

The takeaway here is that an election now would solve nothing.

For all the finger-pointing and bombast that Opposition members are engaged in, they also see these numbers, and they know that forcing an election at this time is in no one’s best interest.

So, can we just dial down the political rhetoric and try something different, like working together to get us out of this pandemic quagmire?

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

