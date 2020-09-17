Menu

Canada

Bank of Canada deputy says she won’t seek second term

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2020 1:53 pm
Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Carolyn Wilkins responds to a question during a news conference, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Ottawa.
Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Carolyn Wilkins responds to a question during a news conference, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Carolyn Wilkins, the second-in-command at the Bank of Canada, says she won’t seek a second term.

Wilkins says in a statement that it’s been a privilege to serve Canadians throughout her 20 years at the central bank.

Read more: Bank of Canada warns of slower recovery for women, youth, low-wage workers

She calls her time at the bank the most fulfilling period of her career, and a testament to dedicated and talented colleagues, both at home and abroad, she has worked with.

Wilkins’ term as senior deputy governor ends next May and the bank’s board of directors will launch a search to select her successor.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Bank of CanadaTiff MacklemCarolyn WilkinsBank Of Canada Governorbank of canada senior deputy governorCarolyn Wilkins bank of canadabank of canada governors
