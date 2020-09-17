Canmore RCMP search for missing 70-year-old man Richard Lewis

Send this page to someone via email

Canmore RCMP are looking to the public for help locating a missing senior who was last seen on Wednesday evening.

RCMP say 70-year-old Richard Lewis was spotted leaving his home in Spring Creek at around 9 p.m. His last known location was along 8 Street in Canmore.

In a release, RCMP said Lewis “suffers from medical conditions” and “does not have a great deal of knowledge of Canmore and area.”

He is described as being six foot three inches tall and weighing 211 pounds with white hair and a beard. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a black hat and had a walking stick.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Richard Lewis, 70, was last seen leaving his residence in Spring Creek around 9 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2020. RCMP handout

