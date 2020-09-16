Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton police showcase new armoured vehicle and mobile action centre

By Chris Chacon Global News
Edmonton Police show off new armoured vehicle, mobile action centre
It's the tools Edmonton police officers use and rely on in worst-case scenarios. Globals News' Chris Chacon got a up-close look at the city's newest armoured vehicle and some other high-tech additions.

Aside from high-tech drones, night-vision goggles and specially designed weapons, Edmonton’s newest armoured rescue vehicle — also called ARV2 — was on full display Wednesday.

The Edmonton Police Service currently has two armoured vehicles in operation: the ballistic armoured tactical transport vehicle and the grizzly armoured personal carrier.

Sgt. Rick Abbott said the grizzly will eventually be decommissioned after the new ARV2 is road ready.

Read more: Edmonton police spend $500K to replace armoured vehicle this fall

“The safety that this vehicle will bring over its lifetime, for the cost of it — I don’t want to say it’s cheap but it certainly brings a lot of value to the citizens of Edmonton over that time — we can’t put a price on life,” Abbott said.

Story continues below advertisement

EPS was criticized last month for not publicly disclosing the purchase of the ARV2 and its roughly $500,000 price tag. This time, EPS has put it all on display, including its new mobile action centre, which acts as a mobile police station and was purchased for roughly $370,000.

Trending Stories

With regards to these big-ticket purchases, Supt. Dean Hilton said this was EPS working within its current operating budget.

Edmonton police’s new mobile action centre.
Edmonton police’s new mobile action centre. Chris Chacon/Global News

“The reality is we’ve bought armoured vehicles before in the same fashion, and we would hope that the public would support us in the fact that these specific types of equipment will help us maintain the safety of our citizens,” Hilton said.

Police said in a few weeks, the ARV2 will go into training, and officers hope to have it operational in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

As for the mobile action centre, police hope to have it fully operational by mid-October.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSyegArmoured VehicleGlobal News At 6pmARV2EPS MACEPS mobile action centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers