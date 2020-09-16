Variety Week on Global BC 2020: Day 3

Send this page to someone via email

The fifth annual Variety Week continues Wednesday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the third day of Variety Week.

WATCH: Variety ensures that kids can get the speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy that they need to thrive. KidsFirst Physiotherapist Brenda Horton knows firsthand just how beneficial regular therapy can be for kids.

3:35 Specialized therapies critical for kids with special needs Specialized therapies critical for kids with special needs

WATCH: Ever since Variety helped Mihai with a walker when he was just 3 years old, he has been a huge part of the Variety Telethon. Now, as he finishes highschool, he reflects on growing up in front of our eyes, and how to help kids with special needs in the future.

1:02 Growing up with Mihai Growing up with Mihai

