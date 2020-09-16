Driver arrested after 9 pedestrians struck by car in Montreal North

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after nine people were injured when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old man in Montreal North on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said several 911 calls were logged at around 12: 45 p.m. reporting a collision between a vehicle and several pedestrians.

Couture said preliminary information indicates the vehicle was involved in two collisions.

“He first hit a pedestrian at the corner of Langelier and Dijon,” Couture said.

The driver then took off, before ending up on the sidewalk a few blocks further at the intersection of Avenue Valade and Dijon Street, according to police.

Couture said that’s where he struck eight people, including two children, who were on the sidewalk at the time.

All nine people were taken hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was arrested and is being questioned by police.

Investigators and collision experts are at the scene to try to understand the circumstances leading up to the crashes.

Police said it is to soon to know whether it was a deliberate act or not.