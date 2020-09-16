Campers who attended mass gathering in B.C. asked to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms

Interior Health is asking campers who attended a recent mass gathering in B.C.’s Southern Interior to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms despite no confirmed cases.
In a press release issued Wednesday morning, the health agency says approximately 150 participants attended a group camping event at Bombi Summit in the West Kootenay region, between Castlegar and Salmo, Sept. 12-13.
“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, when we learn that people have participated in large gatherings, IH urges participants to self-monitor for COVID symptoms and get testing should they develop,” said Interior Health.
Read more: From toilet paper to electric guitars: How shopping habits of Canadians changed during COVID-19
“We know COVID-19 is circulating throughout the Interior Health region. While there was no confirmed case known to be in attendance at the camping event, the possibility of COVID-19 exposure is increased significantly when large groups gather.”
IH says it is urging people to keep their social bubbles small and to reduce their number of close contacts.
The health agency also recommended the following:
- Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people
- Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones
- Maintain physical distancing and use masks when distancing is not possible
- Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face
Interior Health also said testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Loss of sense of taste or smell
It added that other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.
For more information about Interior Health testing and public exposures, click here.
Comments