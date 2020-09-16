Campers who attended mass gathering in B.C. asked to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health is asking campers who attended a recent mass gathering in B.C.’s Southern Interior to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms despite no confirmed cases.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, the health agency says approximately 150 participants attended a group camping event at Bombi Summit in the West Kootenay region, between Castlegar and Salmo, Sept. 12-13.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, when we learn that people have participated in large gatherings, IH urges participants to self-monitor for COVID symptoms and get testing should they develop,” said Interior Health.

“We know COVID-19 is circulating throughout the Interior Health region. While there was no confirmed case known to be in attendance at the camping event, the possibility of COVID-19 exposure is increased significantly when large groups gather.”

Story continues below advertisement

IH says it is urging people to keep their social bubbles small and to reduce their number of close contacts.

4:15 Leger survey on Canadians and COVID-19 Leger survey on Canadians and COVID-19

The health agency also recommended the following:

Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones

Maintain physical distancing and use masks when distancing is not possible

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face

1:49 National poll suggests Albertans believe COVID-19 threat overblown by officials National poll suggests Albertans believe COVID-19 threat overblown by officials

Interior Health also said testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Story continues below advertisement

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

It added that other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

For more information about Interior Health testing and public exposures, click here.

3:52 B.C. charities suffer under COVID pandemic B.C. charities suffer under COVID pandemic