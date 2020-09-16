N.S. Labour Department investigating a workplace death at Lantz brick plant

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at the brick plant in Lantz, N.S., died on Tuesday, according to construction material producer Shaw Group.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our employee following an unfortunate workplace incident,” said an email statement to Global News on behalf of CEO Dean Robertson.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and we have offered supports and counselling services to his family and to all of our employees.”

5:52 Workplace Well-being Workplace Well-being

The N.S. Department of Labour says it is investigating the incident and that a stop-work order has been issued on the equipment involved in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The Shaw Group said it has provided counselling services to the man’s family and all of Shaw Brick employees.

It said it is fully co-operating and supporting the efforts of the Labour Department in the investigation.