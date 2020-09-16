Menu

Advertisement
Sports

Players, coaches from CFL’s Calgary Stampeders to host youth football camp in Okanagan

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 2:03 pm
A youth football camp is on its way to Kelowna, it will feature some CFL players.
A youth football camp is on its way to Kelowna, it will feature some CFL players. ALFA Project

Players and coaches of the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders are coming to Kelowna later this month.

And youth football players in the Okanagan will get their chance to learn from the best during a weekend football camp.

The camp will run from Sept. 25-27, and will feature star quarterback Bo Levi-Mitchell among other Stampeders.

Read more: Rick Zamperin: Cancelled CFL season hits home on Labour Day

“We’re going to do a few different things. The kids are getting a real deal,” said Calgary’s defensive line coach, Corey Mace.

“It’s going to be position-specific. We understand some kids want to play different positions and we’re going to be open to that.”

The camp is having a coaching open house on Friday, Sept. 25, followed by two camp days for youths in Grades 7 to 12.

The camp will feature individual position training and will also have a combine where players can test their speed, strength and technique, which can then be used for recruitment. 

Registration ends Sept. 18, and you can sign up here.

