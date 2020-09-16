No injuries after fire breaks out at workshop in Fraserville

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after fire broke out at a workshop behind a home in Fraserville on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Cavan-Monaghan and Otonabee-South Monaghan townships responded to a reported structure fire on the 5th Line in Fraserville, south of Peterborough.

Witnesses reported smoke and flames coming from a welding shop on the property behind a home.

Peterborough Police Service officers on scene confirmed everyone was accounted for and said they believe the fire was contained to the original structure.

Fire officials have not released a damage estimate or cause at this time.

Black smoke could be seen from the south end of Peterborough.

