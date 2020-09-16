Menu

No injuries after fire breaks out at workshop in Fraserville

By Greg Davis Global News
Fire at workshop at Fraserville home
No one was injured after fire broke out at a workshop behind a home in Fraserville on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was at a property on the 5th Line.

No one was injured after fire broke out at a workshop behind a home in Fraserville on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Cavan-Monaghan and Otonabee-South Monaghan townships responded to a reported structure fire on the 5th Line in Fraserville, south of Peterborough.

Witnesses reported smoke and flames coming from a welding shop on the property behind a home.

Peterborough Police Service officers on scene confirmed everyone was accounted for and said they believe the fire was contained to the original structure.

Fire officials have not released a damage estimate or cause at this time.

Black smoke could be seen from the south end of Peterborough.

