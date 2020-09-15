Seaplane wreckage recovered from Lake Massawippi following weekend crash

Send this page to someone via email

The wreckage of a small seaplane that crashed into Lake Massawippi in the town of North Hatley over the weekend has been recovered.

The plane was pulled from the waters of the lake on Tuesday and then loaded onto the back of flatbed truck.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday, after the pilot ran into trouble on the southern edge of the lake.

Read more: Habs owner Geoff Molson helps rescue downed sea plane pilot

The Sûreté du Québec said the pilot, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

In an interview with Global News on Sunday, Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson recounted how he happened to be on the lake when the plane crashed and he was able to help the pilot back to shore.

Story continues below advertisement

The SQ credits nearby boaters with saving the man’s life.

2:09 North Hatley Bridge work divides town North Hatley Bridge work divides town

Molson, however, said he doesn’t want to be considered a hero, saying he was just doing what anyone in his position would have done.

The SQ said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada was notified of the incident.