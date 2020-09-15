Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

‘It means the world to me’: Bag with $1,500 inside returned to Calgary woman after she left it on train

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 8:45 pm
Call centre representative Brooke Richmond (left) and train operator Gurmej Singh Cheema (right) reunited Shayla Kuefler with her bag on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Call centre representative Brooke Richmond (left) and train operator Gurmej Singh Cheema (right) reunited Shayla Kuefler with her bag on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Global News

A Calgary woman who left her bag with about $1,500 cash inside it on a train Monday was reunited with her belongings on Tuesday.

On Sept. 14, Shayla Kuefler realized she lost her purse when she got off the CTrain at Westbrook station.

Inside it was rent money, and losing it was especially tough because she is on social assistance.

“I was physically sick, so it made me very… unsettled knowing that I had just left my bag on an LRT with that kind of money in it,” she said.

Feeling frantic, Kuefler called Calgary Transit and hoped for the best.

“It was ideal that I’d get the bag back, but it was not very likely,” she said.

Tweet This

Brooke Richmond answered Kuefler’s call, saying the end result made it one of her best days at work.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an unforgettable moment, how relieved she was. You could just tell by her voice how thankful she was,” she said.

Read more: ‘Restores my faith in humanity’: Calgary Transit employees reunite woman with lost purse

CTrain operator Gurmej Singh Cheema spotted the bag as he walked through the train at the end of the Blue Line at 69 Street station.

He was excited he found it.

“That’s part of my job but it’s my pleasure. That gives me big satisfaction that my customers are happy,” he said.

Train operator Gurmej Singh Cheema and Shayla Kuefler are pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Train operator Gurmej Singh Cheema and Shayla Kuefler are pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Global News

Kuefler was shocked and grateful that her cash was untouched.

“It means the world to me actually because, during these times, it’s hard to get by and especially for me being on a fixed income, because I’m on AISH, it means a lot to me,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: All aboard! Guide dogs in training team up with Calgary Transit

Richmond offered a reminder to passengers.

“Please double-check that you have your belongings because this doesn’t always happen, right? We don’t always have this, but it really speaks to humanity, how good this was that nobody stole the bag,” she said.

“Please look out for your belongings and we’ll do the best from our end to help you as well.”

Tweet This
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary TransitCTrainCalgary bag of cash returnedcash returned Calgarylost bag Calgarylost money Calgarymoney bag returnedmoney bag returned Calgarymoney lost on Calgary train
Flyers
More weekly flyers