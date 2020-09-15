‘It means the world to me’: Bag with $1,500 inside returned to Calgary woman after she left it on train

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary woman who left her bag with about $1,500 cash inside it on a train Monday was reunited with her belongings on Tuesday.

On Sept. 14, Shayla Kuefler realized she lost her purse when she got off the CTrain at Westbrook station.

Inside it was rent money, and losing it was especially tough because she is on social assistance.

“I was physically sick, so it made me very… unsettled knowing that I had just left my bag on an LRT with that kind of money in it,” she said.

Feeling frantic, Kuefler called Calgary Transit and hoped for the best.

“It was ideal that I’d get the bag back, but it was not very likely,” she said. Tweet This

Brooke Richmond answered Kuefler’s call, saying the end result made it one of her best days at work.

“It’s an unforgettable moment, how relieved she was. You could just tell by her voice how thankful she was,” she said.

CTrain operator Gurmej Singh Cheema spotted the bag as he walked through the train at the end of the Blue Line at 69 Street station.

He was excited he found it.

“That’s part of my job but it’s my pleasure. That gives me big satisfaction that my customers are happy,” he said.

Train operator Gurmej Singh Cheema and Shayla Kuefler are pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Global News

Kuefler was shocked and grateful that her cash was untouched.

“It means the world to me actually because, during these times, it’s hard to get by and especially for me being on a fixed income, because I’m on AISH, it means a lot to me,” she said.

Richmond offered a reminder to passengers.

“Please double-check that you have your belongings because this doesn’t always happen, right? We don’t always have this, but it really speaks to humanity, how good this was that nobody stole the bag,” she said.

“Please look out for your belongings and we’ll do the best from our end to help you as well.” Tweet This