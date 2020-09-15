Menu

Canada

SaskTel service outage in Regina area caused by construction work

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 5:14 pm
SaskTel says a service outage on Monday night was caused when construction work damaged a fibre cable in the Regina area.
SaskTel says a service outage on Monday night was caused when construction work damaged a fibre cable in the Regina area. File / Global News

Construction caused a service outage in the Regina area on Monday night, according to SaskTel.

In a statement, the Crown corporation said its services were disrupted “when one of our fibre cables on the outskirts of the city was damaged by construction work that was not related to SaskTel operations.”

Read more: Some Sask. residents without 911 service after fire at SaskTel building

“Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as a result of the cable cut,” read a statement from SaskTel.

Services were cut to several communities including Abernethy, Balcarres, Cupar, Dysart, Earl Grey, Fort Qu’Appelle, Lemberg, Lipton, Lumsden, Punnichy, Raymore, Regina Beach, Saskatchewan Beach, Semans, Southey and Strasbourg.

Read more: SaskTel estimates $10.7M loss due to coronavirus pandemic, still turns hefty profit

SaskTel said its technicians were able to respond quickly and restore all services, such as phone services, by 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We’re not aware of any calls to 911 that were hindered as a result of last night’s outage,” read the statement from SaskTel.

“But should an emergency occur when someone does not have access to communications services, they may need to physically contact another person or emergency personnel for help.”

The outage in the Regina area was unrelated to maintenance on network infrastructure planned to start the same night for areas in northern Saskatchewan, according to the Crown corporation.

