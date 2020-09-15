Vancouver opens clean air shelters as smoky skies persist

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver has opened a number of clean air shelters in response to poor air quality in the region.

Clean air spaces and rooms will be open at the Carnegie Community Centre, Evelyne Saller Centre, Gathering Place Community Centre, Mount Pleasant Community Centre, and the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch.

The sites offer a limited number of spaces with air filters to support people with respiratory issues.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at all shelters.

An air quality advisory has been in effect since Sept. 8 due to wildfires burning in the U.S.

Air quality may improve slightly on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, but ground-level smoke could persist until later in the week.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that outdoor exercise should be avoided until the skies clear and indoor exercise should be performed at a low intensity.

