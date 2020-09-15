Menu

Environment

Vancouver opens clean air shelters as smoky skies persist

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 3:15 pm
Smoky skies remain over many parts of B.C. Tuesday
WATCH: Air quality is still very bad over many parts of B.C. Tuesday as wildfire smoke from the western U.S. hangs over the region. Visibility is expected to improve Tuesday a little.

The City of Vancouver has opened a number of clean air shelters in response to poor air quality in the region.

Clean air spaces and rooms will be open at the Carnegie Community Centre, Evelyne Saller Centre, Gathering Place Community Centre, Mount Pleasant Community Centre, and the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch.

How B.C. schools should handle wildfire smoke concerns during the pandemic
The sites offer a limited number of spaces with air filters to support people with respiratory issues.

Read more: U.S. wildfire smoke: Metro Vancouver air quality still a 10+ as advisory remains in place

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at all shelters.

An air quality advisory has been in effect since Sept. 8 due to wildfires burning in the U.S.

Read more: ‘It’s affecting everybody’: B.C. residents urged to stay indoors, air quality remains among world’s worst

Air quality may improve slightly on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, but ground-level smoke could persist until later in the week.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that outdoor exercise should be avoided until the skies clear and indoor exercise should be performed at a low intensity.

BCTF tells teachers to call in sick due to wildfire smoke
