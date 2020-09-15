Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Hamilton Road crash involving stolen motorcycle: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday night following a crash involving a sedan and what London police say was a stolen motorcycle.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Hamilton Road and Elm Street when a westbound motorcycle and an eastbound sedan collided, police say.

The investigation continues, but police say the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries, was transported to hospital, and was still there as of Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries, police said.

Investigators said they later learned the motorcycle involved in the crash had been reported stolen the previous night.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.