Premier Moe, Saskatoon Mayor Clark ‘celebrate’ previously announced funding

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe and Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark both touted previously announced funding in Saskatoon on Monday at a press conference that resembled a campaign event more than a funding announcement.

The premier and mayor, who are both seeking reelection, were promoting $35.5 million from the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP), which the provincial government announced in May.

Saskatoon’s city council began divvying up the funds in June.

The two leaders, flanked by Sask Party MLAs, spoke in Buena Vista Park.

Clark and Moe took care to elaborate on the economic and social benefits of the program when speaking about the funding and when responding to reporters’ questions.

Clark said the funding would result in renewed confidence and pride for residents.

Moe — whose answers typically lasted several minutes — touted the province’s resources and the province’s economic recovery after the novel coronavirus

“We’re in a good place in Saskatchewan as we look to recover and grow our economy,” he said.

“When we think about how we’re going to position our city to succeed in this changing time and economy,” Clark said, “what we need is to have a city that people feel proud of. And we know that the core of creating that pride in our city is investing in infrastructure.”

Of the funding, $27 million will go toward 170 kilometres of road in the city.

“The big stretch people are going to see is … on College Drive, from Central Avenue all the way to the eastern edge of the city,” the Mayor said.

He also said the money will be used to improve railway corridor safety in the southwest of the city, to improve the pedestrian rail crossing in Lawson Heights, and to a free wifi pilot project.