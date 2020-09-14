Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton’s Forge FC to learn CONCACAF League draw Sept. 21 in Miami

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2020 3:54 pm
Hamilton Forge FC's Giuliano Frano (8) heads the ball against CD Olimpia's Jorge Benguche (9) during Scotiabank CONCACAF League 2019 second half soccer action in Hamilton on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Hamilton Forge FC's Giuliano Frano (8) heads the ball against CD Olimpia's Jorge Benguche (9) during Scotiabank CONCACAF League 2019 second half soccer action in Hamilton on Thursday, August 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Hamilton’s Forge FC will learn its path in the 2020 Scotiabank CONCACAF League next Monday at the tournament draw in Miami.

The 22-team competition is a feeder event that will send six clubs to the 2021 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

The CONCACAF League draw will determine pairings for the preliminary round and round of 16 matches, as well as each club’s path to the final. Opening matches will be played Oct. 20 with the two-legged final wrapping up Jan. 28, 2021.

Read more: Rick Zamperin: Toronto Raptors enter off-season with many questions

The first two rounds will be played as single-game ties at the highest-ranked club’s stadium. The quarterfinals on will be played as two-game ties, with home and away matches.

Story continues below advertisement

Forge FC, which qualified by virtue of being the inaugural Canadian Premier League champion, will enter in the preliminary round.

The Hamilton club will be placed in Pot 2 for the draw, alongside Verdes FC of Belize, Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic, Comunicaciones FC and Antigua, both of Guatemala, and Managua FC of Nicaragua.

Trending Stories

Preliminary Round (12 clubs):

  • Verdes FC (Belize)
  • Forge FC (Canada)
  • LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
  • Cibao FC (Dominican Republic)
  • CD FAS (El Salvador)
  • CD Municipal Limeno (El Salvador)
  • Antigua GFC (Guatemala)
  • Comunicaciones FC (Guatemala)
  • Arcahaie FC (Haiti)
  • FC Motagua (Honduras)
  • Managua FC (Nicaragua)
  • Club Atletico Independiente (Panama)

Read more: Coronavirus: Quebec Student Sports Federation cancels fall university sports due to pandemic

Round of 16 (10 clubs):

  • CS Herediano (Costa Rica)
  • Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
  • Alianza FC (El Salvador)
  • CSD Municipal (Guatemala)
  • CD Marathon (Honduras)
  • CD Olimpia (Honduras)
  • Waterhouse FC (Jamaica)
  • Real Esteli FC (Nicaragua)
  • San Francisco FC (Panama)
  • Tauro FC (Panama).

 

CONCACAF League Schedule

Oct. 20-22 Preliminary Round (single-leg match)

Nov. 3-5: Round of 16 (single-leg match)

Dec. 1-3: Quarterfinals (first leg)

Story continues below advertisement

Dec. 8-10: Quarterfinals (second leg)

January 2021

Jan. 5-7: Semifinals (first leg)

Jan. 12-14 Semifinals (second leg)

Jan. 19-21: Final (first leg)

Jan. 26-28: Final (second leg)

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HamiltonMiamiForge FCCanada SoccerCanadian Premiere LeagueCONCACAF League2021 scotiabank concacaf league
Flyers
More weekly flyers