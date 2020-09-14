Menu

Crime

Peterborough man accused of theft, resisting arrest at Walmart

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 12:35 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of theft and resisting arrest at a Walmart on Sunday.
The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man faces assault and theft charges following an incident at a Walmart store on Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a man at the Walmart on Chemong Road allegedly selected clothing, placed them in a bag and exited the store without paying.

Store employees approached the man in the parking lot and placed him under arrest for theft, police said.

While being escorted back into the store, the suspect allegedly fled, resisted arrest and attempted to punch store employees. Police say employees were able to detain the suspect until officers arrived.

David Stocks, 35, was charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and released on Monday on conditions, police said.

