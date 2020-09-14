Kate Middleton reveals final 100 portraits chosen for pandemic photo project

Kate Middleton has unveiled the final 100 portraits of her Hold Still digital exhibition.
Kensington Palace shared the images on Twitter:
The post comes after Queen Elizabeth and Middleton marked the launch of Hold Still.
Hold Still saw more than 31,000 photography submissions submitted over a six-week period that focused on Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness — themes around the COVID-19 pandemic. Middleton and four other judges selected 100 images that will now be displayed in the digital exhibition.
The Duchess of Cambridge showed a small collection of the photos to the Queen ahead of the launch, as seen below. They range from an “Everyday Hero” to a girl who made a drawing of her grandmother so she would be “Never Without Her Grandma.”
To mark the launch, Queen Elizabeth released a statement, reading, “It was with great pleasure that I had the opportunity to look through a number of the portraits that made the final 100 images for the Hold Still photography project.”
“The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognizing community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need. The Duchess of Cambridge and I send our best wishes and congratulations to all those who submitted a portrait to the project,” The Queen added.
Ahead of the release, Kate shared a trailer highlighting more images on social media.
“I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part. And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project,” the mom of three previously said.
