Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Private aircraft lands safely at Moncton airport after experiencing landing gear issues

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 12:12 pm
Image from the scene at the airport.
Image from the scene at the airport. Wade Perry

A spokesperson for the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM) said Monday that a private aircraft has landed safely after signalling at 2 a.m. that it had landing gear issues.

“The aircraft circled to burn some fuel, which is normal in this scenario, to be able to land lighter. But the landing gear worked in the end and they landed safely,” said Julie Pondant, the airport’s corporate communications specialist. 

Pondant said she cannot confirm the number of people who were in the aircraft or where it was coming from as it’s a private aircraft.

Trending Stories
N.B. airports brace for COVID-19 fallout
N.B. airports brace for COVID-19 fallout
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MonctonAircraftMoncton AirportGreater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airportlanding gearPrivate AircraftJulie Pondant
Flyers
More weekly flyers