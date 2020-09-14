Private aircraft lands safely at Moncton airport after experiencing landing gear issues

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM) said Monday that a private aircraft has landed safely after signalling at 2 a.m. that it had landing gear issues.

“The aircraft circled to burn some fuel, which is normal in this scenario, to be able to land lighter. But the landing gear worked in the end and they landed safely,” said Julie Pondant, the airport’s corporate communications specialist.

Pondant said she cannot confirm the number of people who were in the aircraft or where it was coming from as it’s a private aircraft.

