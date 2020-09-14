Weekly survey: Are still into vinyl? Were you ever?

Send this page to someone via email

Sales of vinyl have been on a tear for more than a decade with year after year of double-digit growth.

In fact, in the first six months of this year, the revenue generated from the sales of vinyl exceeded that of compact discs for the first time since 1986. That’s even with COVID-19.

However, that’s an American statistic. So far this year in Canada, sales of new vinyl are down dramatically.

I spoke with my regular dealer (vinyl dealer) and he believes that Canadians love affair with vinyl is dwindling. New records are too expensive (he blames the labels) and he’s sensing a drop-off in interest for used vinyl.

So here was the question.

Are you still into the vinyl resurrection? — Alan Cross (@alancross) September 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement