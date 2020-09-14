Truck rollover sends 4 people to hospital: Belleville police

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a vehicle rollover sent four people to hospital on Sunday.

According to police, shortly before 2 p.m. officers responded to a single-motor vehicle crash on Highway 2, east of Elmwood Drive.

A GMC pickup truck with four passengers was travelling eastbound on Highway 2 when it lost control, rolling over a number of times, police say.

The truck sheared a utility pole off before coming to a stop.

Three of the four passengers were transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries and the fourth was taken to Belleville General Hospital, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage is asked to contact Belleville police.