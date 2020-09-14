Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Truck rollover sends 4 people to hospital: Belleville police

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 8:41 am
Four people were sent to hospital following a truck roll over on Highway 2 in Belleville on Sunday.
Global News

Belleville police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a vehicle rollover sent four people to hospital on Sunday.

According to police, shortly before 2 p.m. officers responded to a single-motor vehicle crash on Highway 2, east of Elmwood Drive.

A GMC pickup truck with four passengers was travelling eastbound on Highway 2 when it lost control, rolling over a number of times, police say.

The truck sheared a utility pole off before coming to a stop.

Read more: Edmonton councillor calls for renewed road safety following city’s release of traffic crash data

Three of the four passengers were transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries and the fourth was taken to Belleville General Hospital, according to police.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage is asked to contact Belleville police.

