Crime

Man arrested in downtown Toronto hit-and-run that seriously injured victim: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 1:34 pm
The scene of the collision at Parliament and Dundas streets Saturday morning.
The scene of the collision at Parliament and Dundas streets Saturday morning. Global News

Toronto police say a man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were called to Dundas and Parliament streets at 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said a 52-year-old man was crossing Dundas Street from the north side, walking south on Parliament Street when an eastbound car went into the westbound lanes and hit him.

Read more: Driver wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

Investigators later released a security image of a suspect vehicle that allegedly fled the scene in the hope that someone would be able to identify it.

In an update Sunday morning, police said 25-year-old Ibraheem Haddad of Toronto was arrested and charged in connection with the collision.

Haddad was charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police released this image of a suspect vehicle on Saturday.
Police released this image of a suspect vehicle on Saturday. Handout / Toronto Police
