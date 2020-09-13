Man arrested in downtown Toronto hit-and-run that seriously injured victim: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were called to Dundas and Parliament streets at 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said a 52-year-old man was crossing Dundas Street from the north side, walking south on Parliament Street when an eastbound car went into the westbound lanes and hit him.

Investigators later released a security image of a suspect vehicle that allegedly fled the scene in the hope that someone would be able to identify it.

In an update Sunday morning, police said 25-year-old Ibraheem Haddad of Toronto was arrested and charged in connection with the collision.

Haddad was charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police released this image of a suspect vehicle on Saturday. Handout / Toronto Police