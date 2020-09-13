Kenora police asking for public’s help locating 2 missing teen girls

Send this page to someone via email

The Kenora branch of the Ontario Provincial Police is pleading for the public’s help in finding two teen girls who’ve both been missing since Friday.

Teesha Payash, 13, was last seen around noon on Sept. 11, wearing a red and grey hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Payash is listed as five feet four inches tall and weighs 110 lbs.

Just a couple of hours later, around 1:45 p.m., was the last time anyone has seen 17-year-old Jasmine Keewatin, who was wearing all black.

Keewatin stands five feet five inches tall and weighs around 150 lb.

Police haven’t said whether they believe the two girls’ disappearances to be related, or if they could be together.

Police are asking anyone with any information that could help investigators to call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.