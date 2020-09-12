Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Two Strathroy, Ont., homes destroyed in late-night blaze

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 1:38 pm
People living in the two houses got out safely, while two firefighters received treatment for minor injuries. They have since been released from hospital. .
People living in the two houses got out safely, while two firefighters received treatment for minor injuries. They have since been released from hospital. . Getty Images

Damage is pegged at well-over a million dollars after two houses on Parkview Drive went up in flames in Strathroy, Ont., late Friday night.

Brian George, the fire chief for the Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department told Global News the initial call came in around 11:30 p.m.

Crews arrived shortly after, and were able to extinguish the fire using aerial fire trucks.

Read more: No injuries after fire in Strathroy causes $300,000 in damage

Upon arrival, the garage and room system of the first house was fully engulfed in flames, according to George.

The roof of the second house also caught fire.

Trending Stories

People living in the two houses got out safely, while two firefighters received treatment for minor injuries. They have since been released from hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Explosion at Strathroy plant injures two people

George says there was a significant amount of damage caused by the blaze, especially from both roofs collapsing, “but no one was in the houses, and no firefighters were under the roof systems when they collapsed.”

The fire has been deemed to be accidental.

Fire consumes home on Enoch Cree First Nation west of Edmonton
Fire consumes home on Enoch Cree First Nation west of Edmonton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireBlazeStrathroyFire Chiefstrathroy-caradocStrathroy Caradoc Fire DepartmentFire in StrathroyHomes destroyed by fireHouses on fireParkview DriveTwo houses on fire in Strathroy
Flyers
More weekly flyers