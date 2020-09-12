Two Strathroy, Ont., homes destroyed in late-night blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Damage is pegged at well-over a million dollars after two houses on Parkview Drive went up in flames in Strathroy, Ont., late Friday night.

Brian George, the fire chief for the Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department told Global News the initial call came in around 11:30 p.m.

Crews arrived shortly after, and were able to extinguish the fire using aerial fire trucks.

Upon arrival, the garage and room system of the first house was fully engulfed in flames, according to George.

The roof of the second house also caught fire.

People living in the two houses got out safely, while two firefighters received treatment for minor injuries. They have since been released from hospital.

George says there was a significant amount of damage caused by the blaze, especially from both roofs collapsing, “but no one was in the houses, and no firefighters were under the roof systems when they collapsed.”

The fire has been deemed to be accidental.

