Canada

Funeral arrangements announced for Oshawa shooting victims

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2020 9:24 am
Memorial for slain Oshawa family continues to grow
WATCH ABOVE: (Sept. 7) Classmates and members of the community continue to drop off cards and flowers at the home of an Oshawa family who were tragically killed last Friday. Katherine Ward has more from the scene.

OSHAWA, Ont. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the four family members who were slain in their Oshawa, Ont., home earlier this month.

The Oshawa Funeral Home says on its website that a drive past visitation for Chris Traynor, his sons Bradley and Joey and his daughter Adelaide, will held on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. A private funeral and interment will be held the following day.

Loretta Traynor, the children’s mother and Chris’s wife, was seriously injured in the Sept. 4 mass shooting.

Read more: Community reacts to Oshawa, Ont. shooting that left 5 dead, including alleged suspect

A fourth child, Sam, wasn’t home at the time of the incident but is now by his mother’s side.

Police say the alleged attacker, 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa of Winnipeg, was a relative of the family and an “uninvited person” to the home.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
