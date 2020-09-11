Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

B.C. government, First Nations announce deal to upgrade deadly Bamfield Road

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 10:52 pm
Bamfield bus crash report released
WATCH: Bamfield bus crash report released

The province of British Columbia and Vancouver Island First Nations have partnered to upgrade a dangerous industrial road that is the only land route to some small communities.

The unpaved 76-kilometre stretch of the Bamfield Road has been the subject of safety concerns for years, and was the site of a 2019 bus crash that killed two University of Victoria students.

Read more: Bus crash that killed two B.C. students was ‘unfortunate, one-off accident’: report

The road is the main access to the communities of Bamfield and Anacla, as well as the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

B.C. premier pressured on Bamfield road
B.C. premier pressured on Bamfield road

After the crash, the province formed a working group with the Huu-ay-aht First Nations and forestry companies in the area focused on improving the road.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the next three years, the road will see upgrades including hard surfacing with a seal coat.

Read more: ‘It was horrific’: B.C. bus crash survivor launches petition to improve deadly road

The province will put up $25.7 million of the projected costs, while the Huu-ay-aht First Nations, who rely on the road for access to the territory, will provide $5 million.

The Huu-ay-aht will also manage the project with technical support from a consulting firm, and provide in-kind materials, such as gravel from pits on their lands.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bamfieldbamfield bus crashBamfield Roadb.c. road upgradebamfield road upgradebamfield upgradeuvic bush crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers