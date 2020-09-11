Peterborough woman remains in serious condition following domestic assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman remains in hospital in serious condition following an alleged domestic assault last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sept. 3 around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to reports that a woman was found injured at a residence. She was taken to hospital and remains in serious condition, police stated Friday.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on Thursday.

He was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court where he was remanded until Friday when he was released on conditions, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released, police stated.

