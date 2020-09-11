Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman remains in serious condition following domestic assault: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 3:45 pm
A Peterborough man has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged domestic assault on Sept. 3.
A Peterborough woman remains in hospital in serious condition following an alleged domestic assault last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sept. 3 around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to reports that a woman was found injured at a residence. She was taken to hospital and remains in serious condition, police stated Friday.

Man arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping in Jackson Park remains in custody

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on Thursday.

He was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court where he was remanded until Friday when he was released on conditions, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released, police stated.

Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch
Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch

 

