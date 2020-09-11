Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Demolition of properties purchased for Hamilton LRT to begin this fall

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
21 now-vacant properties, acquired to build Hamilton's LRT, will now be demolished in order "to reduce the risk of fire and other potential hazards.".
21 now-vacant properties, acquired to build Hamilton's LRT, will now be demolished in order "to reduce the risk of fire and other potential hazards.". Don Mitchell / Global News

Metrolinx has announced that it will be demolishing almost two dozen properties along Hamilton’s light rail transit (LRT) corridor in the interest of community safety.

In a release, the provincial government agency says the demolition includes 21 now-vacant properties that were acquired to build LRT, in order “to reduce the risk of fire and other potential hazards.”

Read more: Tenant group makes push to bring affordable housing to vacant Hamilton LRT properties

Most of the buildings have been vacant for longer than a year and Metrolinx stresses that the demolition isn’t related to construction of any particular transit project in Hamilton.

The agency is still awaiting decisions arising from recommendations from the Transportation Task Force, which was set up by the provincial government after it pulled the plug on the city’s LRT project.

The demolition process is expected to begin sometime this fall and be finished early next year.

Read more: LiUNA pitches public and private plan to revive cancelled Hamilton LRT

The announcement is likely to disappoint a tenants group, which represents more than 80 displaced households, and has demanded that vacant LRT properties be used to address the city’s affordable housing crisis.

Metrolinx, however, insists that vacant structures can become safety hazards, prone to vandalism and break-and-enter.

Focus Ontario: Hamilton LRT Cancelled
Focus Ontario: Hamilton LRT Cancelled
