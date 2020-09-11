Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Wharncliffe Road South car dealership briefly evacuated over bomb threat: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 11, 2020 12:27 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A car dealership on Wharncliffe Road South was evacuated for over an hour on Friday in connection with a bomb threat, London police say.

Officers arrived on scene at roughly 10:20 a.m. Friday and the dealership was evacuated while police searched the area.

Read more: No criminal charges after London police contacted about teen believed to have gun in Lambeth

Police say nothing suspicious was located inside or outside the building, but the investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after noon, London police confirmed to Global News that the scene is cleared and employees are returning to the dealership.

Trending Stories

Police did not provide any information as to origin of the threat.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Police say man killed by IED in Kitchener detonated the bomb
Police say man killed by IED in Kitchener detonated the bomb
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceEvacuationBomb ThreatCar DealershipWharncliffe Road Southpolice bomb threat
Flyers
More weekly flyers