Wharncliffe Road South car dealership briefly evacuated over bomb threat: London police

A car dealership on Wharncliffe Road South was evacuated for over an hour on Friday in connection with a bomb threat, London police say.

Officers arrived on scene at roughly 10:20 a.m. Friday and the dealership was evacuated while police searched the area.

Police say nothing suspicious was located inside or outside the building, but the investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after noon, London police confirmed to Global News that the scene is cleared and employees are returning to the dealership.

Police did not provide any information as to origin of the threat.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

