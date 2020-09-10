No criminal charges after London police contacted about teen believed to have gun in Lambeth

Send this page to someone via email

London police received reports of a teen in possession of a handgun on Thursday morning, but only a pocket knife was seized from a teenage boy who will not be facing criminal charges in the case.

Police say they were contacted about a teen believed to be armed with a handgun in the area of Howard and Dennis avenues in the Lambeth area at roughly 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

A nearby school was notified and students brought inside while a number of officers were dispatched to the area.

Police say a suspect description was provided and a teenage boy was quickly found on a neighbouring street.

However, police say the 15-year-old told them he had a pocket knife in his shorts but that he did not have a gun. As well, police say “there were no threats made, and no risk to public safety as the boy did not speak to anyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

The knife was seized and the boy was taken to his parents without criminal charges.

3:58 Internet safety tips as children head back to school Internet safety tips as children head back to school