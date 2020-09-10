Menu

Crime

No criminal charges after London police contacted about teen believed to have gun in Lambeth

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 10, 2020 11:42 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police received reports of a teen in possession of a handgun on Thursday morning, but only a pocket knife was seized from a teenage boy who will not be facing criminal charges in the case.

Police say they were contacted about a teen believed to be armed with a handgun in the area of Howard and Dennis avenues in the Lambeth area at roughly 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

Read more: Belleville youth charged after bringing replica gun to school, police say

A nearby school was notified and students brought inside while a number of officers were dispatched to the area.

Police say a suspect description was provided and a teenage boy was quickly found on a neighbouring street.

However, police say the 15-year-old told them he had a pocket knife in his shorts but that he did not have a gun. As well, police say “there were no threats made, and no risk to public safety as the boy did not speak to anyone.”

The knife was seized and the boy was taken to his parents without criminal charges.

