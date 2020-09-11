Menu

Health

Quebec officials to provide coronavirus update as province sees 219 new cases

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 11:23 am
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, followed by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube and Horacio Arruda, Quebec Director of National Public Health, walk to a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, followed by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube and Horacio Arruda, Quebec Director of National Public Health, walk to a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault is set to provide an update on the health crisis Friday afternoon, as the province gets ready to crack down on those who don’t respect coronavirus mask guidelines.

On Thursday, Legault warned authorities will be cracking down on COVID-19 violations as of Saturday by handing out fines to individuals who are not wearing masks where it is required, such as public transit or indoor public spaces.

Read more: Coronavirus: Quebec to allow interscholastic sports to resume with restrictions next week

Legault maintains the situation is under control but officials remain vigilant as the province sees an uptick in cases.

On Friday, Quebec reported  219 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total caseload since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic to 64,463.

Read more: Quebecers who don’t respect coronavirus mask guidelines to face fines, premier warns

The number of people requiring hospitalization because of the illness rose by four for a total of 123. Of those, 12 are in intensive care.

In Quebec, 5,774 deaths have been linked to the virus. No new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

