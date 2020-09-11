Video shows Okanagan garbage truck fiercely burning, followed by small explosion

Send this page to someone via email

A garbage truck caught fire in the North Okanagan on Thursday afternoon, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air before a small explosion occurred.

A witness, Matthew Yorke-Hardy, says he was at home during the noon hour when he heard a loud explosion from the nearby neighbourhood located along the north end of Westside Road.

He quickly went outside and saw the garbage truck on fire along the 12,000 block of Westside Road.

A photo shows thick, black smoke billowing skywards.

Video sent to Global News by another witness shows the truck fiercely burning just steps from the front door of a home, with a small explosion then occurring.

Yorke-Hardy says he lives a short distance from where the fire happened, but that he still felt the blast from his residence.

Global News has reached out to the fire department for more information.