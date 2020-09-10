Construction worker suffers serious injuries in Arthur, Ont

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a construction worker has suffered serious injuries at a construction site in Arthur, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the site on Schmidt Street at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a workplace injury.

OPP said a 24-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont., was working on a piece of heavy machinery when he was struck in the head by a large steel bolt.

The man was taken from the scene with serious injuries and remains in hospital. The Ministry of Labour has been called to conduct an investigation.

Arthur is about 40 kilometres north of Guelph.

