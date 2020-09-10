Essex OPP seek suspect after kitten thrown from vehicle dies, another found dead nearby

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police have released an image of a suspect vehicle in connection with an animal cruelty investigation in Essex, Ont., southeast of Windsor.

According to police, a witness reported seeing a kitten thrown from the driver’s side door of a vehicle that had just left the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant on Maidstone Avenue at roughly 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The witness contacted police, grabbed the kitten, and took it to a veterinary clinic. However, the kitten later died.

Police say a second kitten, already dead, was found in the same area.

OPP have now released a photo of the suspect vehicle and ask that anyone with information call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

