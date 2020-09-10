Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Essex OPP seek suspect after kitten thrown from vehicle dies, another found dead nearby

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Police are investigating after a kitten was allegedly thrown from a vehicle.
Police are investigating after a kitten was allegedly thrown from a vehicle. via Essex OPP

Provincial police have released an image of a suspect vehicle in connection with an animal cruelty investigation in Essex, Ont., southeast of Windsor.

According to police, a witness reported seeing a kitten thrown from the driver’s side door of a vehicle that had just left the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant on Maidstone Avenue at roughly 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Read more: Port Hope, Ont., woman believes cats in neighbourhood being deliberately tortured

The witness contacted police, grabbed the kitten, and took it to a veterinary clinic. However, the kitten later died.

Trending Stories

Police say a second kitten, already dead, was found in the same area.

OPP have now released a photo of the suspect vehicle and ask that anyone with information call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement
Alleged case of cat abuse caught on camera in Regina
Alleged case of cat abuse caught on camera in Regina
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Animal CrueltySouthwestern OntarioMaidstoneKittenEssexEssex OPPKitten Thrown From Vehicledead catsdead kittens
Flyers
More weekly flyers