Céline Dion rescheduling ‘Courage’ world tour dates to 2021

Céline Dion will no longer tour Canada this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian icon, 52, confirmed Wednesday that the rest of her Courage world tour dates have been rescheduled until 2021.

Dion previously postponed the European leg of her tour to 2021 at the start of the novel coronavirus outbreak, but as cases continue to surge around the world, Dion has decided to reschedule her entire Courage tour until 2021.

“I know how difficult this year has been for so many of us, and we are all looking forward to better days ahead,” Dion said in a statement. “I want to thank you for being so patient over the past few months while the team has been working on rescheduling our North American dates.”

She added, “Finally, we have some news, and I can’t wait to sing and dance with you all again!”

Dion will kick off her Paris dates in March and play 32 cities across Europe through July 2021.

The 16 newly rescheduled shows will begin Aug. 16, 2021 in Winnipeg and wrap on Sept. 24, 2021 in Pittsburgh.

Tickets purchased for the singer’s original Courage 2020 tour dates will be honoured for the rescheduled 2021 dates.